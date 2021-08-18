The Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport will be accepting bids from airlines interested in providing the airport with essential air service.
Tristan Durbin, airport director, said Tuesday that the airport’s current EAS provider is Cape Air, which was awarded a two-year contract in 2019 that is set to expire at the end of this year.
“The essential air service program is a federal subsidized program that is designed to connect communities such as ours to larger hubs to help promote economic growth throughout the community,” said Durbin during the regular airport board meeting Tuesday. “Cape Air is our provider now and has been for several years now, and they do a very good job.”
According to U.S. Department of Transportation, EAS was put into place to ensure that smaller communities that were served by certified air carriers before airline deregulation in 1978 continue to have access to a minimum level of scheduled service.
Board member Brenda Clayton said the airport has received up to seven bids in years past from airlines looking to throw their hat into the EAS ring in Owensboro.
“Some will be well established in the EAS market and others will be wanting to get established in the EAS market,” she said.
Durbin said the airport board will not have the final say in which airline is awarded the bid, but will review the bids and make a recommendation to the Department of Transportation, which will make the final decision.
The deadline for airlines to submit their bid proposals is Wednesday, Aug. 18, and the Department of Transportation has asked for recommendations to be submitted by Sept. 17.
Durbin said he expects to receive between three and four bids from interested airlines.
“I have had conversations with three different airlines,” he said. “Most of them turn in several bids with three or four different options that show what cities they are looking to fly to and the frequency as well as the type of aircraft they will be using.”
In other business, the board is moving forward with plans to create a strategic plan for the airport.
Madison Silvert, board chairman, said there are two avenues the board could take when it comes to developing a strategic plan for the airport.
One of these is to develop the plan in-house by creating a committee made up of community stakeholders while the other involves hiring an outside company to study the airport and create a strategic plan for it.
Board member Charlie Castlen said just because an outside firm is hired, it doesn’t guarantee any better results for the airport in defining its strategic plan.
“It is a toss-up whether you get somebody worth what you are spending,” Castlen said. “I would be inclined to say let’s not spend the money.”
Board members agreed that they can brainstorm ideas, develop an inclusive committee and see what can be developed.
