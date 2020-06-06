The Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport is beginning to see passengers return as operations begin to show signs of normalcy.
Every industry has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, but few have been impacted as deeply as the world of aviation. As major airport improvement projects wrap up on time and flights with both Cape Air and Allegiant see steady increases in bookings, the airport staff is encouraged that life there may finally be returning to normal, said airport Director Rob Barnett.
“Our flights are good,” he said. “We are on schedule and back to normal in that regard. Cape Air as well as Allegiant are back on schedule. We are seeing steady increases in passengers flying with Cape Air to St. Louis and Nashville, and our Allegiant flights are being utilized more and more. Our Allegiant flight on Friday was a huge increase from what we have seen in recent weeks.”
Passengers returning is a sign that they are feeling that it’s safe to travel and are comfortable with the safety steps that have been put into place by the airport and by the airlines, Barnett said.
“The whole aviation world has changed,” he said. “Here at the airport we are doing deep cleanings regularly and taking great strides to ensure that our passengers and staff are as safe as possible. Cape Air and Allegiant have also taken steps to increase passenger comfort and safety with Cape Air providing recommendations like masks, and Allegiant providing safety kits to passengers. We are seeing increased in commercial, military and general aviation as well, so things are showing positive signs.”
Aside from passenger numbers returning, the airport has been able to use this time to scratch three major improvement plans off of its list by rehabbing its 8,000-foot Runway 1835, the airport’s longest, and its 4,000 foot long Cross Wind Runway, and relocating and rehabbing the airport’s aircraft rescue firefighting road leading to the new Airport Fire Station, Barnett said.
“Runway 1836 is constructed to support heavier aircraft like a 737 or 747,” he said. “That runway is made up of large concrete panel sections to sustain the weight it is designed to support. We went in and through federal funding, rehabilitated the runway’s joints and seams along with stripping and remarking the whole runway. The project cost around $1 million and it is in great shape for years to come.”
Similar work went into rehabbing the Cross Wind Runway with repairs and rehab to ailing concrete areas and remarking the surface. Like the longer runway, it will be in tip-top shape for the foreseeable future, Barnett said.
“We have also relocated our fuel farm and are in the process of rehabilitating and relocating the aircraft rescue firefighting road,” he said. “The road will lead to the back of the new facility to provide quicker and easier access ,and with the relocation of the fuel farm, there is easier access for our general aviation as well.”
While normal may still be a ways off, all signs indicate that the airport is on its way, Barnett said.
“We are encouraged,” he said. “We are seeing increases in passengers across the board and the airport is definitely ready for whatever comes next. I am feeling good about where we are and about the world of aviation.”
Jacob Mulliken
