The Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport will receive nearly $3.2 million dollars in federal funding aimed at helping airports recover from the losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Airport board members unanimously approved accepting the federal Airport Recovery Grant totaling $1,091,747 during its regular meeting Tuesday afternoon.
The board has previously accepted a$1,080,366 in federal CARES Act funding and $1,006,323 thanks to the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.
Tristan Durbin, airport director, said during the meeting that the reason the airport qualifies for the funding, in addition to an annual $1 million from the Federal Aviation Administration for capital improvement projects, is the number of enplanements it sees annually.
Enplanements are the boarding of an aircraft by a revenue passenger, including an original, stopover, or transfer boarding of the aircraft.
“With Allegiant and with Cape Air we get over 10,000 enplanements every year and that 10,000 number is very large for us being a commercial air service airport,” Durbin said.
If the airport did not see the commercial air traffic that it does, that funding would be closer to $151,000, he said.
Durbin said one area of improvement some of those funds could be used for is repairing three hangars near the terminal that have badly leaking roofs.
“We have got a lot of water leakage that is coming in here,” Durbin said. “This has been going on for several years; I know that when I started six years ago we were having hangar roof leak issues with these exact same hangars.”
Durbin said the airport owns the hangars outright, and that two of them date back to the 1950s, while the third was built during the late 1960s or early 1970s.
The hangars are used as community general aviation hangars, and generate about $27,000 a month in rental fees.
Durbin showed a video during the meeting of a heavy rain event showing the inside of one of the hangars in question with rainwater pouring into it and planes with garbage cans up against them to collect water.
“These hangar tenants, they come over every few days and they make very valid complaints and arguments, and they are right,” Durbin said. “They are paying rent on a hangar where they have to move their airplane or put buckets on their airplanes.
Durbin said he has received an estimate from a local contractor for between $170,000 and $180,000 to completely remove and replace all three roofs.
“I would like to ask the board if you all would approve of me going out and doing a sealed bid process and receiving bids then going from there,” he said.
Board member Brenda Clayton said making the investment to repair the roofs was the right move.
“I think it is appropriate,” she said during the meeting. “If we can take the property which obviously hasn’t been maintained at the level that we like it and we are in a position to do that, it is really the right thing to do.”
Board members voted unanimously to proceed with moving forward with seeking bids for the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.