Airport wants more music travelers

Nashville is the home of country music.
Owensboro is working to make itself the home of bluegrass music.
And Rob Barnett, director of Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport, plans to use that tie to promote more travel between the two cities.
If the U.S. Department of Transportation approves Cape Air's bid to keep the essential air service contract to serve Owensboro, the commuter airline plans to add two flights daily between Owensboro and Nashville -- and keep one flight to St. Louis.
"I look at cross-branding," Barnett told the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, last week. "Owensboro and Nashville are two music cities. I'm a huge country music fan and a huge bluegrass music fan. How do we tie bluegrass and country to get people from Nashville? We need to bring people from Nashville to Owensboro."
He said, "We're going to be looking at recreational travelers and making sure that people in Nashville know what Owensboro has to offer. I could see this (music) as a great draw."
British Airways offers daily flights between London and Nashville and that could help draw European bluegrass fans to Owensboro, Barnett said.
He said Cape Air "has promised us a new plane. An Italian Tecnam P2012 Traveler. Cape Air will be the world’s first airline to place the P2012 into commercial service."
The twin-engine plane is a nine-passenger model like the current Cape Air planes, but it has more leg and head room, he said.
"We're moving and shaking," Barnett told the CVB board.
The airport received four proposals for the essential air service contract.
"People are watching us," Barnett told the board. "People are interested in this community."
The airport is planning ahead for a new terminal building, he said.
The current terminal opened in 1951.
"It's met its life expectancy," Barnett said. "We want to get it in a five-year master plan, so the FAA can be thinking about funding it."
The airport is also planning $2.5 million in capital improvements, he said.
Barnett said the "Oink for Owensboro" painted fiberglass pig at the airport "is one of the most popular in town. I tell people to rub its nose for luck. And they've already rubbed all the paint off."
In the past, airport officials have worried that Allegiant Air, which provides nonstop service between Owensboro and Orlando, Florida, might pull out of the community.
But Barnett told the CVB board, "Our Allegiant flights are 88 to 89 percent full. Allegiant isn't going anywhere."
The airline lists Owensboro as No. 4 in all categories among the airports it serves, he said.
And Owensboro wants more than one Allegiant route, Barnett said.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
