State officials announced Friday a plan to test the staff and residents at every long-term care facility statewide in an effort to curb the coronavirus in those centers.
Officials estimate it will take a couple of months to test every person at nearly 300 centers.
The coronavirus has taken a toll on some of Kentucky's skilled-care facilities. As of Friday, 862 residents and 356 staff members have tested positive in 82 centers, according to state reports.
The virus has killed 174 nursing home residents -- more than half of the state's total of 298 deaths.
In addition, the coronavirus caused the deaths of two employees who worked at long-term care facilities.
Eric Friedlander, secretary of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, estimates only 10% of the state's nursing home residents have been tested so far.
"We're going to get to 100%," Friedlander said.
For testing to prove effective in slowing the virus, officials at skilled-care centers must have a plan in place for residents and staff who become infected, he said.
Statewide testing at the facilities was made possible through a partnership between the Kentucky Department of Public Health, Norton Healthcare, local health departments and emergency management agencies.
In addition to testing, state health officials have stepped up efforts to supply long-term care facilities with more personal protective equipment, such as face shields, masks and gloves. Also, the federal government announced earlier this week it plans to send a 14-day supply of PPE to nursing homes nationwide.
Four long-term care centers in Green River District Health Department's seven-county service area have had COVID-19 cases, said Clay Horton, public health director.
Daviess, Ohio, Webster and Henderson counties each have had one facility with positive cases, Horton said.
Of the four counties, Henderson County has been the hardest hit. A facility there had 17 residents and eight staff who became infected. That county also reported two deaths in long-term care related to COVID-19.
In Daviess County, two staff members and three residents became infected at one center.
An Ohio County facility had one resident and one staff member who tested positive, and Webster County reported one infected staff member.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced 176 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus during his daily press conference Friday. That brings the state's total to 6,288.
He also reported four more deaths.
Beshear also added funeral homes to the May 20 phased-in reopening plan. On that date, retail businesses and churches may reopen if they meet the state's 10 Healthy at Work guidelines.
State officials posted the final requirements online at HealthyatWork.ky.gov for businesses that are allowed to reopen Monday, such as car dealerships, construction and horse racing.
Also, guidance for government offices and agencies has been posted on that website. Those offices may open May 18.
"There are going to be a lot of thresholds to meet to make it safe," Beshear said.
On Friday, Green River District Health Department officials reported seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19. Three in Daviess County and four in Ohio County.
That brings the district's total to 483.
Muhlenberg County Health Department officials have spent a couple of days verifying data from Green River Correctional Complex in Central City. More than 1,000 coronavirus tests were conducted there last week. The entire population of inmates and staff were tested.
According to the health department's records, the state prison has 333 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Health officials also reported 37 new cases in the community, bringing that county's total to 457. That number includes the cases at the state prison.
