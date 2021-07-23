All The Cool Kids — Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees, AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys, Chris Kirkpartick of NSYNC and Chris Blue from “The Voice” — will launch their national tour on Sept. 3 at Friday After 5 on the lawn of the Owensboro Convention Center.
Timmons, the founding member of 98 Degrees, said it’s hard to schedule tours this year because not all parts of the country are open to large crowds because COVID-19 is still raging in some areas.
“We’re just playing selected dates for now,” he said. “Owensboro is the first stop.”
Francine Marseille, Friday After 5’s executive director, said, “They will be singing all their hits from each band and a few originals and some of Chris’ ‘Voice’ performances. There will be a big LED wall with a visual show as well and, of course, a few of those famous moves.”
She said, “It is just a great way to bring all the boy bands together to sing all their own songs — great collaboration of the ‘90s and 2000s hits back on stage.”
Marseille said, “There are great memories and the boys are all back in favor with audiences. And, of course, the best way ever to say ‘Bye Bye Bye’ (a 2000 NSYNC song) to the Friday After 5 season.”
Timmons, 48, said in an interview Thursday that when the term “boy band” was first applied to 98 Degrees, “we felt like it took away our credibility. We modeled ourselves after Boyz II Men, the Four Tops, the Temptations and we were signed to Motown.”
But, he said, once the band members realized who the other “boy bands” were, they accepted the term.
98 Degrees sold more than 10 million records worldwide and had eight Top 40 singles between 1996 and 2002.
Timmons said Sept. 3 will be his first time in Owensboro.
“I’m surprised,” he said. “We played secondary and tertiary markets. I’m a small-town guy. But I’m happy to finally be there.”
He was born in Canton, Ohio, population 73,000.
Timmons said All The Cool Kids is a tongue-in-cheek name.
It applies to a band with a frequently changing lineup.
If one of the members can’t make a date, someone else steps in.
“It might be three of us, two of us, one of us or none of us at a date,” Timmons said. “But it will be all four of us in Owensboro.”
98 Degrees — body temperature — is heating up again this year.
On July 9, the band released a new single, “Where Do You Want To Go,” its first release since 2013.
Timmons said, “It’s doing very well so far. We also have a new remix album.”
In 2011, he joined the Chippendales’ male stripper revue as a singer, performer and master of ceremonies for a short time.
Three years later, Timmons launched “Men of the Strip,” a male revue.
But that’s in the past, he said.
When 98 Degrees started heating up, Timmons returned to the band.
“98 Degrees is my first love,” he said. “It’s my priority.”
McLean, 43, was the first member chosen for the Backstreet Boys in 1992, when he was 14.
Kirkpatrick, 49, was the founding member of NSYNC in 1995.
Blue, 31, won the title on “The Voice” in 2017.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
