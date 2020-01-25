I am not what you would call a “foodie,” which is by definition a person who is interested in food or who eats food for enjoyment as well as hunger. Don’t get me wrong, I like food (as anyone who knows me can tell), but I don’t really care one way or the other what I am eating.
Nevertheless, I do have a few thoughts on the subject. And here they are.
How lucky are we to have Andria’s Candies right downtown? Don’t wait for the special occasion; just going there makes it one.
One of the things that makes me happy about living here is knowing that nobody minds when the line is out the wazoo at Rolling Pin Bakery or cars are stacked all the way down Parrish Avenue to get into the Big Dipper. Everyone understands because we’ve been there too, and now that I mention it, why not go again soon?
I was finally, recently, fortunate enough to try some of the chicken and wild rice soup from Great Harvest. I knew it was on their menu, but I never seemed to manage being there on the right “soup of the day” day. (On a related note, I have the same problem with trying to catch the ricotta, basil and herb pizza down at Fetta.)
But I attended a luncheon meeting not long ago that was catered by Great Harvest, and sure enough, there it was, along with a tomato bisque option that I can’t imagine anyone ever eating any day of the week.
My point being, the chicken and wild rice soup was excellent, and I will make it a point now to get to their pretty little café on Tuesdays. See you there.
In the meantime, woman does not live on chicken and wild rice soup alone. There must also be chili and Hoppin’ John.
For chili, imagine my delight in discovering that Wendy’s — the only place in the world whose chili comes even close to being as good as my own — sells it in what they call a “family size” container.
I am a family of one; that counts, right? So I buy these and then am set for dinner every night for a week. Great chili, great price, great convenience. Win-win-win.
You already know where I’m going with the Hoppin’ John, and it’s the same place you go: Briarpatch. Did you know they sell it by the quart, to go? They do, and it’s just as good at home as it is in their dining room, although I will acknowledge that missing out on the best salad bar in town is a bit of a bummer.
The holiday season has just gone by but save this next thing in your mental Rolodex for next year: Peppermint bits.
You can only get them one place that I know about, and that’s at the Cup Cakery over in Williamsburg Square. (Conveniently located right across from the Briarpatch, so swing by both places in one trip.) Anyway, they start selling the pretty red and green peppermint bits in little baggies right around Thanksgiving, but you better get there early or they will sell out.
Just melt some white chocolate chips in your microwave, add these things, spread it out on some waxed paper on a cookie sheet, chill, and then snap into pieces for the prettiest (and easiest, and yummiest) Christmas candy in the world.
I bought extra last year as an experiment, to see if it is still just as good in January. (Hint: Yes.)
In the meantime, if breakfast is your thing, you can’t go wrong with Dee’s Diner. Good food, reasonable prices, excellent service. They will call you “hon” and that’s how you know it’s good.
This brings me to the one foodie item that I don’t think you can get here: Beef on weck.
I have had this a couple of times now while visiting family in Buffalo. First you need to know that people up there are serious about food, good food. They really ARE foodies. On my last visit, I finally got to eat at the Anchor Bar, where Buffalo wings were more-or-less invented, as prior to that people just threw them away or tossed them to the dog.
Somewhere along the line, some guys opened a restaurant called Buffalo Wild Wings and Weck. But apparently nobody outside New York knew what “weck” is, so that went by the wayside, but the nickname of BW3 stuck.
Anyway, beef on weck is roast beef, sliced paper thin and piled high — really high — on a kummelweck roll soaked in au jus (that’s French for “Ah! Juice!”). “Kummelweck” is a sturdy bread topped with caraway seeds and kosher salt. Most people put horseradish on these things but I don’t and it’s good without it.
If you lived in Buffalo, the guy down at the store would make kummelweck for you upon request. If you live in Kentucky, I don’t know what to say except to go visit my Aunt Sylvia.
She is not only a great cook and a gracious hostess but also an authentic foodie, so she will understand why you are there.
But in the meantime, we’re doing pretty darn good right here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.