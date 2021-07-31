Allegiant Air has shortened a planned hiatus at Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport originally slated to begin Aug. 2 and stretch into October.
Tristan Durbin, airport director, said Friday that Allegiant’s hiatus will now begin Monday and conclude Aug. 19. The shortened downtime has allowed OWB to recover 14 of the 18 flights that would not have happened under the original hiatus dates.
“Allegiant in the past has taken about a six- to eight-week hiatus out of Owensboro,” Durbin said. “Not every year, but the majority of years, so it is something that we are already used to.”
Durbin said there are a number of reasons why an airline would decide to take a hiatus from service for a period of time. These include that it is a slower time for airlines with school getting started and leisure travel slowing down. A hiatus also provides an opportunity for an airline to complete heavier maintenance on aircraft and conduct staff training.
“It is never just one reason, there are always multiple reasons,” Durbin said.
While Allegiant Air’s flight schedule was previously Mondays and Fridays, Durbin said the airline will fly Sundays and Thursdays between its return from hiatus on Aug. 19 until Oct. 8, when the original Monday and Friday flight schedule will be restored.
Durbin said he is confident that the hiatus will not impact OWB receiving the necessary 10,000 annual enplanements needed to receive grant funding from the Federal Aviation Administration of $1 million each year.
Enplanements are the boarding of an aircraft by a revenue passenger, including an original, stopover or transfer boarding of the aircraft.
“With Allegiant and with Cape Air, we get over 10,000 enplanements every year and that 10,000 number is very large for us being a commercial air service airport,” Durbin said during a recent OWB board meeting.
Durbin said he does not look at the airport as losing four flights, but rather that it recovered 14 flights that would have not been scheduled because of the Allegiant hiatus.
“We are just excited to inform the community of the additional flights that we are going to be having,” he said.
Durbin said Allegiant Air has been a part of the Owensboro community for 12 years, and the airline has always done an excellent job of providing services for the area.
“We just look forward to continue providing accessible service like we always do,” he said.
