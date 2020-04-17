Allegiant Airlines is planning on suspending flights from Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport through Sept. 30.
This move comes as the airline has made arrangements to reduce its capacity upward of 90% in April and May in response to the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the aviation industry.
Allegiant, unlike airlines such as Cape Air that are federally subsidized through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Essential Air Services program or major airlines that cater to a wide range of travel needs like business, is an ultra-low cost carrier whose business model is based on seasonal leisure, said Rob Barnett, airport director.
“Allegiant’s schedules are driven tourism travel,” he said. “That is why every year, beginning in middle of August through September, that they take a hiatus for training and maintenance — that is their slow time. They have a specific niche and and Owensboro is a seasonal hub for them. If you look at their schedule, frequencies increase during the summer and decrease in the fall all based off of demand and historical data.”
Aside from Owensboro, the airline is considering suspending flights to Clarksburg, West Virginia; Dayton, Ohio; Grand Forks, North Dakota; Little Rock, Arkansas; Moline and Springfield, Illinois; Montrose, Colorado; Ogdensburg, New York; Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina; Rochester, New York; St. Cloud, Minnesota; San Antonio; San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Tucson, Arizona, through Sept. 30.
So far, there has been no indication of Allegiant permanently discontinuing flights from Owensboro-Daviess County, as indicated in consistent conference calls with airport officials.
Barnett said he hopes to see a return to full service in October.
“We have no indication that there are plans to cancel,” he said. “They have told us that they do not anticipate canceling permanently, but they are reducing schedules. They will most likely maintain their major routes so they can begin the process of rebuilding when things get back to normal, which we all hope will be as soon as possible.”
