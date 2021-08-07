The Alma Randolph Charitable Foundation hosted its annual back-to-school shopping trip to benefit underprivileged children on Friday.
A total of 250 students, ranging from pre-school to high school, were given $100 vouchers to purchase school clothes and shoes at Meijer and Kohl’s in Owensboro.
This was the foundation’s 28th annual shopping trip.
The foundation receives a grant each year from the Marilyn and William Young Foundation to fund these back-to-school trips.
To Alma Randolph, being able to help children each year is important.
“Shopping day is like Christmas Day to me because I grew up as one of those children,” Randolph said. “In a way, I guess I’m vicariously reliving my life through these families.”
Before the children shopped at Meijer, Randolph and other members of the foundation spoke about the importance of the day and the work that the foundation does.
Randolph dedicated this year’s event to Barbara Carper, a long-time supporter of the foundation, who died this year.
Bob Carper and other family members were present at the event and spoke on how much the foundation meant to Barbara Carper.
The Carper family was honored with an award for Barbara Carper’s contribution to the shopping trips each year. The Carper family then made a $5,000 donation to the foundation to help continue its work.
Along with the Carper family, there were multiple board members from the foundation present.
Chuck Morgan, who has been on the board for nearly 20 years, said he enjoys being involved in the shopping trip each year.
“You’re hooked once you see their face light up as they’re coming through,” Morgan said. “It makes it all worth it.”
The foundation also announced that a media company is interested in telling Randolph’s story.
Brave Road Entertainment, a multi-award-winning film and production company, has been discussing the possibility of creating a film or series based on Randolph’s story.
“When I met Ms. Alma, I knew I had met an angel at work,” Lisa Marie, executive director of strategic development at Brave Road Entertainment, said. “Ms. Alma epitomizes everything we want to promote.”
Randolph said the news of a media company wanting to tell her story was overwhelming.
“This is going down a road that I never dreamed of,” Randolph said. “I’m open to whatever God has for me in the future.”
Since the first shopping trip in 1993, the foundation has benefited 16,400 students.
