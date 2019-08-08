Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's running mate, Sen. Ralph Alvarado, said Thursday he expects voters will pick the Bevin-Alvarado ticket in this fall's gubernatorial election over Bevin's Democratic challenger because they agree with Bevin's values.
Bevin is running for re-election against Democrat Andy Beshear, the state's attorney general. In July, the Louisville Courier-Journal reported that, according to Morning Consult's Q2 rankings, Bevin's approval rating that was at 32 percent, while 56 percent of voters polled disapproved of Bevin's performance as governor.
Alvarado, during a Thursday interview at the Messenger-Inquirer, said he expects voters will pick Bevin over Beshear.
"I think as people weigh that choice, the governor is going to look a lot more attractive to the average Kentucky voter, based on his values," Alvarado said. "I think that's what it comes down to, and I think ... if the polling was done right now, you'd see much different numbers on the governor's likeability."
Alvarado, a Winchester Republican and physician who is completing his first term as a senator this year, was asked to join Bevin in January. Alvarado is replacing current Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton, who was not asked to rejoin the ticket.
Alvarado said he plans to be an active lieutenant governor, using his experience in the General Assembly to advance the governor's agenda and work on health care initiatives while also working with local governments to address their needs in Frankfort.
"The governor and I talked about how I would envision the role, and he said, 'the lieutenant governor is a spot that can be as powerful, or powerless, as you want it to be,'" Alvarado said. Once the annual legislative session is over "I envision myself traveling the state" and meeting with city and county officials to see how Frankfort can help them, he said.
"If I'm going to do this role, I want to be involved in policy decisions," Alvarado said.
Alvarado touted Bevin's economic record as governor, which he said includes the creation of 54,000 jobs and $20 billion in private investment.
The state has the resources to succeed economically, such as infrastructure like interstate highways, railways and water, Alvarado said, but "we just haven't had good policies in the past to get us there.
"After 96 years of policies of Democrats, we had three years of policies with the governor we have and you've seen $20 billion in investment in that time ... and the lowest unemployment we've ever seen in Kentucky.
"The sky's the limit for this state, and I'm really looking forward to helping perpetuate policies and continuing to work with the General Assembly to make Kentucky a Top 5 state economically."
Bevin and Alvarado were in Owensboro on Thursday for a ceremonial bill-signing, where Bevin re-signed four anti-abortion bills passed by lawmakers earlier this year. When asked if, as a physician, Alvarado had any qualms about bills such as Senate Bill 9, which bans abortion as soon as a fetal heartbeat is detected, Alvarado said a person is considered alive if they have a heartbeat.
"As a doctor, I have the unfortunate duty to pronounce people dead," Alvarado said. "... If I hear a heartbeat in someone they think might have been gone ... the person is still alive. Based on that definition alone, I'd argue if there's a heartbeat present from an individual that's inside the womb, that is an individual that has a right to life.
"I think we have our Constitution that has to defend that individual's rights," Alvarado said. "For me, medically speaking and philosophically speaking, these are human beings that need to be protected."
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.