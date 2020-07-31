Former Daviess County High School Assistant Principal Chad Alward has been named director of the Daviess County Public Schools Virtual Academy.
Alward will oversee the Virtual Academy program for kindergarten through eighth grade and coordinate with high school virtual learning programs.
Alward brings a strong background in the areas of academic instruction, educational leadership and technology to his new role, according to a release from DCPS.
He has served as assistant principal at Daviess County High School for seven years, working closely with faculty to provide instructional technology support.
This story will be updated.
