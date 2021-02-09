Amateur historian leading charge to commemorate bicentennial of Paducah's first home

PADUCAH — The flow of the river may not have changed over the centuries, but the city beside it has.
Though it hasn’t always been an official city and it hasn’t even always been called Paducah, the area will mark the bicentennial of the first home — a 16 square-foot log cabin built in April 1821 — in a matter of months.
Though the cabin itself is no longer around, a historical marker stands at the foot of Broadway in front of the floodwall, just yards from where the original was constructed.
Local history enthusiast and retired educator Roy Hensel wants to commemorate the occasion as best he can. With hours upon hours of research on the subject done, Hensel plans to give a presentation to the Paducah City Commission in the near future in hopes of launching a campaign to build a replica of this first cabin.
“Somebody’s got to do something about this. We can’t just let this go because this is the beginning of everything here,” Hensel told The Sun. “I think a lot of people settled here temporarily, but when they started building a cabin rather than a lean-to or something, I think that made it more permanent.
“That’s why this is so historically important.”
The builders of this first cabin, as noted on a historical marker and on multiple murals depicting the cabin, were a pair of brothers named William and James Pore. Not much is known of the two, as the sole historical record of their existence stems from Robert S. Davis, the son of an early Paducah settler.
Deed books in old Livingston County, which once contained the land that now comprises Paducah and McCracken County, list the first lot sold in Paducah as being bought by Andrew Frazer.
Additionally, an 1825 letter preserved by William Clark’s estate explicitly tells his lawyer to dispose of anyone living on the land unlawfully.
A photograph supposedly published in a historical pamphlet — and republished in editions of The Paducah Sun in past decades — purports to depict the original cabin. Hensel disputes that claim.
“Photography didn’t come around until the late 1840s. By that time the cabin would be over 25 years old,” he said. “Most likely it would have been replaced or knocked down to build something else because Paducah by the late 1840s was a pretty bustling town. They wouldn’t have kept that log cabin there with nothing else around it.”
At minimum, Hensel suggested, the city should mark the occasion during the month of April with a banner across Broadway, but the construction of the replica cabin is his hope.
This replica, he said, could be erected in front of the floodwall, just feet from where it is thought to have originally stood and within sight of the historical marker.
“It would be great PR for Paducah and a great remembrance for Paducah to have this downtown,” the retired schoolteacher said.
If the commission supports his idea, Hensel hopes to pursue the project through private donations and volunteers.
“I already have one prospect (of a person highly knowledgeable about log cabins) and of several local businesses that would be willing to donate materials. I’m hoping that this will cost the city very little if nothing because this way it can be a community effort. I think if it was built … if we could keep it there, wouldn’t it be nice for visitors to Paducah to come up the ramp and see this log cabin right next to the port sign?”
Hensel also said this is the first of several important bicentennials in McCracken County. Over the next decade, the area will mark the naming of Paducah, which was known as Pekin until it was surveyed, laid out and renamed by William Clark in 1827 — it wouldn’t be formally established as a town until 1830 and its incorporation as a city followed in 1838 — and the formation of McCracken County, which was formerly a part of both Livingston and Hickman counties at different points until 1825, among several others.
