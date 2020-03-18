Kentucky plans to submit a waiver to the federal government to avoid annual statewide K-12 school testing this spring given that all public schools are in a coronavirus shut down.
Interim Education Commissioner Kevin Brown said Tuesday he hopes to have a waiver for the tests submitted within 10 days.
Kentucky public schools closed this week at the recommendation of Gov. Andy Beshear and most don’t plan on reopening until at least April 6. School officials are bracing for the possibility that the shutdown could last longer in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Districts have been providing at-home lessons for students both virtually and in paper packets, but school officials concede that those measures don’t replace the in-person instruction generally given in the classroom.
Statewide testing is one component of Kentucky’s K-12 accountability system used to rate schools in a highly anticipated public release each fall.
Colorado and Florida are among the states that have already canceled annual K-12 statewide testing.
“We have every intention of taking advantage of any waivers regarding federally required assessments and accountability that will be offered by the U.S. Department of Education due to COVID-19,” Brown said.
Brown said while a few other states already have canceled testing, he wants to be able to provide the U.S. Department of Education with sufficient justification and information to support Kentucky’s waiver.
“In the meantime, I need all of Kentucky’s students, teachers and administrators to focus on maintaining learning using non-traditional instruction and other enrichment opportunities through instructional packets, books, Kentucky Educational Television and other learning platforms,” Brown said. “While assessments and accountability are important measures, during times of crisis we must focus on the basic needs of our students and families.”
