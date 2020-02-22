Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport authorities have approved a budget that they hope will bring in $150,000 in additional appropriations from the Owensboro City Commission and Daviess Fiscal Court.
Each year, the city and county provide the airport with $100,000 each toward appropriations. A three-year deal that ends in June has provided roughly $600,000 in additional funding through the duration of the agreement. The additional money is used for multiple purposes, said Rob Barnett, airport director.
The airport board’s goal is to ask the city and county for $75,000 each on top of the standard appropriation this year. While that is the goal, a suggestion from Daviess-Fiscal Court Judge-Executive Al Mattingly, could see the airport’s fledgling pilot training program, done in partnership with Cape Air, get a boost.
Mattingly’s suggestion? Put the funding that has been given to the airport in the past in a revolving loan fund for future pilot training students.
“The pilot training program is a boon for our community,” he said. “It would have an impact on relieving the shortage of pilots, education and showing that we are in full support of Cape Air. For them to put our people up and we fund. It isn’t a loss, that loan will be paid back and it will be revolving. It goes with our mission to increase educational opportunities in our community. There are folks that may be interested but not able to afford it. This gives a good alternative. We will look at what their request is moving forward.”
While neither city or county officials can comment on whether or not the airport will receive that additional funding until their own budgets are finalized in late spring, the proposal of supporting the pilot program is exciting, Barnett said.
“It shows that they are supportive of the program,” he said. “It is a stellar program and an economic development tool. Not only has it recruited students, but has encouraged students to relocate to Owensboro and bring that money into the economy. The city and county have shown support and I’m glad they understand the importance. Our program is not only cheaper, but you have the opportunity to be reimbursed. You can be debt-free and have your commercial pilot’s certificate. It is exciting.”
