The best of friendships can often be formed under the rarest of circumstances.
Not all that often, however, is kinship found by reaching across the political aisle, especially not in these highly-charged, divided days.
But that’s exactly what happened over the last year between the county’s two political party chairs.
“We were on the same side, with the same goal,” Linda Painter, chair of the Knox County Republican Party, said of her one-time counterpart, Sandi Stewart.
“Sometimes you have to take the ‘me’ out of it,” Stewart, the former Democratic Party chair, said. “Because it wasn’t about me. And it wasn’t about her either.
“We just had to get things done.”
The two women grew up on opposite sides of the political spectrum. Painter has been a long-time, active Republican, becoming a precinct committeeman 12 years ago. Then, in January of 2014, she was selected to lead the party at the local level.
She’s also beginning her second term as the Republican Party treasurer for the 8th Congressional District.
“I’ve always enjoyed politics, always followed it,” Painter said with a shrug of her shoulders. “And the Republican Party represents values that I embraced. So, eventually, I stepped up to the plate.”
Likewise, Stewart barely remembers a life without politics. Growing up amongst active, local Democrats, she joined the party when she was just 16 years old, going door-to-door for local candidates.
Her love of politics eventually took her to the Statehouse where she worked in the House of Representatives’ secretarial pool and, later, as a liaison for John Gregg, the longest-serving Democratic speaker of the House.
She worked in Indianapolis for 15 years before moving back to her native Vincennes where she continued public service, working for institutions like the Knox County Chamber of Commerce, the county auditor’s office and even as a regional assistant for former U.S. Congressman Evan Bayh.
She got involved in the local Democratic Party, too, and stepped down this month after serving at its helm for 12 years.
The two women, in their respective political roles, came together often over the last several years but it wasn’t until COVID-19 swept the country — casting doubt on whether or not they could pull off major presidential election — that the two suddenly found themselves on the same side.
Their priority went from the advancement of their parties to making sure Knox County could get on with a safe and fair election.
“Getting together became a weekly thing,” Stewart said. “We had to figure out, working with (county clerk) David Shelto, how to get things done.
“And it took all of us.”
Facing a lack of volunteers and appropriate polling places due to COVID-19 concerns, the pair found themselves tackling problem after problem after problem — together.
“People were canceling, polling places were canceling, and finding replacements was nearly impossible,” Painter said.
“Suddenly, we couldn’t do all the things we used to do,” Stewart added. “We couldn’t go into nursing homes with the traveling election board. We had to brainstorm constantly to find solutions.
“And right when we’d solve one problem, another would arise. We had to reinvent the entire system.”
But figure it out, they did.
With the county clerk’s leadership and that of the Knox County Election Board, the two women worked hand-in-hand to pull off a highly-charged presidential election at the height of a global pandemic.
They helped to implement changes, too, that are likely here to stay as local officials look to make the voting process easier and more efficient.
They put their differences aside, the two women said, because, at least for awhile, they didn’t matter quite as much. Their only goal was to offer people a safe and easy way to cast a ballot.
“No one could have figured this out on their own,” Stewart said. “It took all of us.”
And along the way, they also found what neither of them were necessarily expecting — a friendship.
Despite Stewart stepping down from her role with the Democratic Party, the two can still often be found together, sitting, tucked side-by-side, during any public conversation that has to do with local elections.
“Linda and I have great discussions,” Stewart said with a smile. “That’s the thing, you can have a discussion with someone who isn’t of the same political party. You just have to agree to disagree on some things.”
Painter, too, said the catalyst that allowed them to become fast friends was that they suddenly had a common goal.
And everyone has something in common.
“We cared more about the county and that election than we did about ourselves or our parties,” Painter said. “Our obligation was to the voters.”
The trick, Painter said, is to learn which topics of conversation are off-limits — and respect it. Growing up the lone Republican in a family full of Democrats, she learned that lesson early on, she said.
And it’s one she believes more people should adopt, especially given the volatile political environment in which we find ourselves these days.
“The issue of politics doesn’t need to come up,” she said matter-of-factly. “My brother, or instance, we have things we can do together. We take care of family together. We’ll always be siblings. There’s no need to fight about politics, and if it does come up, I shut it down.
“People can be friends, family without politics coming between them,” she said.
Both Painter and Stewart agree that, when it comes to friendship and politics, there are certain boundaries that must be respected. Both are careful about the others’ feelings and understand when to draw a line in the sand and walk away.
The division between the two political parties at the national level would have “our founding fathers turning over in their graves,” they say.
And they hope their unlikely friendship serves as an inspiration to others.
“We’re all Americans,” Stewart said. “And we should be trying harder to work together. Society is changing us, and it’s hard. Our ideologies may be different, but we have to find what we do have in common and make it work.
“We have to agree to disagree. Because this far right and far left stuff is going to tear us all apart.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.