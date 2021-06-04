Country singer Annabel Whitledge will be headlining tonight’s Friday After Five.
Whitledge, 14, has been making country music out of Nashville since she was 12. She is originally from Henderson, Ky and said that she has spent a lot of time in Owensboro.
“It’s always great to make a trip there,” Whitledge said.
Whitledge said that she has been making music and writing songs for as long as she can remember. She attributes this to having musical family members.
“Music runs in my family,” Whitledge said. “My grandma sang to me when I was little, and my great grandpa can play every instrument you can think of.”
She began performing live at a young age, through solos in church programs, local talent shows, and singing the national anthem at sporting events.
Her setlist at Friday After Five will include a mix of original music and covers. She currently has one EP out, “No Strings,” on all streaming platforms.
She also said that fans can expect new music from her “really soon.”
Along with success from her first EP, Whitledge received the 2020 Hollywood Music in Media award for Rising Star.
Whitledge said that she loves performing live because of the opportunity to share her music with people.
“I love getting to see and interact with people,” Whitledge said.
She recently released a new song and music video called “All Summer Long.” The song can be found on all streaming platforms, and the music video can be found on YouTube.
For more on Whitledge and her music, visit her website, annabelwhitledgemusic.com.
Whitledge will be performing from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the Jagoe Homes Patio Stage. There will also be a special opener at 6:30, where the Bob Cat Buckets will perform a song with Whitledge and her band before her set begins.
