Annual welding competition helps spark interest in trade

Student welders from Kentucky and Illinois will be coming together Nov. 9 for the 11th annual GrayWolf David Nuckols Memorial Invitational Welding Competition at Titan's Ragu Drive training facility.
Six schools -- Owensboro Community & Technical College, Webster County Area Technology Center, Meade County College and Career Center, Southeastern Illinois College, Caldwell County Regional Career Center and Fleming County -- will each send two welding competitors.
The competition is open to students currently enrolled in secondary and postsecondary welding programs located in counties selected by Titan Contracting.
Adam Bartimus, lead welding instructor for Titan Contracting, said the competition is a way to promote the profession and give students a chance to test their welding skills.
"Welding is a highly-skilled trade and it takes a lot of training and dedication to become a welder; not everyone can do it," Bartimus said. "And giving competitions like this, it puts the student under a little bit of pressure; it also helps bring up their respect for the field; it opens their eyes to what all is involved. And it helps boost their confidence level in competing in these things."
The contest is named in memory of David Nuckols, a Titan employee from 1984 until his death in 2008. He was the corporate quality control manager for almost 20 years and served on Owensboro Community & Technical College's Welding Advisory Committee from 1995 to 2008.
Jamie Kays, GrayWolf Industrial's HR manager-benefits, said the competition is also a way to honor Nuckols' legacy.
"He had a passion for welding and really was interested in developing our next generation of our workforce," Kays said.
The competition will challenge a student's knowledge in both hands-on and written tests. Each of the welding tests will have a one-hour time limit.
In the hands-on welding portion, students will be judged on criteria such as lack of welding fusion, excessive reinforcement and complete joint penetration.
The 50-question written test scores will be applied toward the overall school points and not the individual.
Kays said there have been several students who've gone through the competition and were later hired by the company.
"It's been successful for us in terms of recruiting," Kays said.
In addition to the competition, welding is offered to students from area schools as a potential trade.
Bartimus said those classes are held at Titan's training center.
"They come out here twice a week and I'm the lead instructor of that," he said.
The welding competition begins at 7:30 a.m. and is open to the public.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
