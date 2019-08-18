Would you like to jump in and take a ride with me to places and things that no longer exist?
That was when we could all ask each other why.
Take the pretty and useful body of water that once made its way through a part of Chautauqua Park.
Many were the Sunday afternoons that Mom and I walked to the park and many were the times when we saw dainty ladies wearing their finest attire, complete with matching hats, in rowboats being powered by their husbands or other responsible males.
I'd sometimes ask Mom who they were and her answer was almost always "fashionable ladies."
Mom didn't have the classy dresses and hats but I told her she would look as good as those other women in the rowboats.
That was then and now the park is nothing but a dry shadow of what it once was.
OK, let's fasten our seatbelts and drive down to Moorland Park. It, too, used to have something that several men and some women used to enjoy - croquet courts.
I can't say for sure, but it may have been that not enough people used the courts and they were deemed useless.
"Mule muffins!" as Colonel Potter of M.A.S.H. fame was known to say.
Just because fewer people use something is no indication that a few won't still enjoy it.
But, obviously being in the minority, who am I to say?
Hitch up again and we'll make our way out to Miller Field. There is no such thing anymore, but we can drive around on a little-used parking lot and pretend we're in what was once known as one of the best minor league baseball parks in the nation.
Seriously, the grandstands were not all that spectacular, but the field itself was kept in mint condition. I know, because I saw many of the Oilers games and I also played a game in that stadium and hit a ringing double down the left-field line.
My girlfriend's father later asked me how I managed to get my bat in the way of the ball and I decided right then that I didn't want him as a father-in-law. And that was OK. The girlfriend decided she didn't want me as a husband.
For those who would like to know where the Miller Field home plate was and can't help but see what's left of Gabe's Tower, the plate was located under the southeast corner of the southern-most building in the shopping center.
Not everybody can take you on a ride and put out information such as that.
Anyway, we can drive down Parish Avenue and I can take you to the former National Guard Armory building, which looked a lot better than an empty lot, and then head out Frederica Street and see where the former Southside BBQ was once in the country.
I guess you'll have to jump out now. I would take you with me out to Resurrection Cemetery to visit with my bride, but she won't talk to strangers.
