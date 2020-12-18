Scott Jagoe of Jagoe Homes paid $415,000 for the Apex Best Chemicals Building at 112 W. Second St. on Friday in an auction that drew 24 bids before it ended.
He said later that there are a lot of opportunities for businesses downtown.
Jagoe said there's "a light at the end of tunnel" with coronavirus, now that vaccines are available and people will be congregating downtown again.
The building could be a restaurant, retail, a combination of both or even a boutique hotel, he said.
Jagoe and his brother, Bill, also own property at 118 Veterans Blvd, assessed at $1.9 million; 102 Veterans Blvd., assessed at $877,000 and in the first block of Allen Street, assessed at $303,000.
The Apex Building was assessed at $331,400.
The $415,000 sale price was good for today's market, Tony Clark of Tony Clark Realtors said after the sale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.