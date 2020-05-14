Daviess County Public Schools announced Thursday that Apollo High School and Heritage Park High School diploma distributions, initially scheduled for Saturday, have been postponed until Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, due to weather concerns.
Daviess County High School diploma distribution is scheduled for Monday.
Diploma distribution schedule:
• Daviess County High School – Approximately 380 seniors will return to DCHS at designated times between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Monday, May 18. DCHS is at 4255 New Hartford Road.
• Apollo High School – Approximately 275 seniors will return to AHS at designated times between 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 19. AHS is at 2280 Tamarack Road.
• Heritage Park High School – Approximately 70 seniors will return to HPHS at designated times between 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 20. HPHS is at 3361 Buckland Square.
