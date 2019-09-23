One of the reasons that Wes Nall thought to have the Apollo High School cheerleaders sponsor a self-defense class for women is to encourage people to walk around confidently.
The fundraiser will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 26 in the Apollo gymnasium, at 2280 Tamarack Road, and will be taught by Josh Hayden, owner of Gracie Owensboro, which provides Jiu Jitsu training, among others.
Nall, the AHS cheerleading coach, said the cheerleaders are excited about the class because it's something different and helpful.
With society today, he said, it's important to learn these skills.
"We live in a society where people need to know how to defend themselves," he said.
The class is specifically geared toward women, but Nall said if the class goes well, he would consider offering similar classes for men as well.
Misty Berry, Apollo athletic secretary, said Nall has always been passionate about females being able to protect themselves.
Nall is also a nurse at Deaconess Midtown Hospital, Berry said.
"He sees a lot of things that normal people don't," she said, which is why he was interested in having such a course on self-defense.
"He has talked about doing this before," Berry said.
The cost for the course is $20 for adults and $10 for students. Advance registration is not required, and those who attend should wear comfortable clothing and shoes.
The Apollo cheerleading squad has done other fundraisers this year, and Nall said he is always appreciative of the response the squad receives from the community. The self-defense class will be just one of many fundraisers the AHS cheerleading squad strives for this year.
"The community comes out and supports us," he said, adding that there have been more kids and youths attending the cheer clinics this year as well. "We really appreciate it and hope this can be a way to give back."
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.