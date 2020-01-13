Brianna Winn first heard about the DanceBlue Marathon fundraiser when she was in seventh grade and a group of high school students came to speak to her class at College View Middle School. From that moment she has remained involved.
Winn, 17, is now a senior at Apollo High School and is the student coordinator of the DanceBlue Marathon fundraiser at the school. This year's event will take place from 3 to 11 p.m. Jan. 19 in the Apollo High School gymnasium. This is the seventh year Apollo has participated in the fundraiser.
DanceBlue Marathon has been taking place at the University of Kentucky and throughout the commonwealth for 14 years. It's a year-long effort that culminates with activities, community service and dancing.
The money raised during the DanceBlue Marathon goes toward pediatric cancer research at the DanceBlue Kentucky Children's Hospital Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Clinic and the Markey Cancer Center in Lexington. Over the 14 years since its inception, DanceBlue has raised more than $15.3 million.
Winn loves that the organization raises not only awareness but actual dollars that go toward cancer research.
"I love that it raises awareness to our community about things that are going on outside of Owensboro," she said. "I love that it gives a chance for the youth in our community to be involved in something so much bigger than ourselves."
She said being involved in the DanceBlue Marathon allows students to "really blossom into great leaders" and it shows students how to be passionate about a cause that does so much good for people that they may never even meet.
Melissa Jarboe, AHS English teacher who coordinates this event, said during the eight hours that students will be participating, there is a different theme during each hour. Some of this year's themes include holiday, exercise, throwback and mystery.
There will also be a service tent in which students can fill out cards for patients, and during the last hour of the marathon, students observe a moment of silence in honor of those fighting cancer.
Each year more than 300 students are involved from not only Apollo, but other schools across the Daviess County Public Schools district as well as Owensboro Public Schools and Owensboro Catholic Schools.
Jarboe said the DanceBlue Marathon is meaningful and something worthwhile for the students involved. It not only teaches them kindness and compassion, but it also teaches them to work together toward a common cause.
"The beautiful part of being in an organization like this is I get to see kids raising money for kids," Jarboe said. "Kids taking on a cause that's not about them. It's not about their social media. It's not about a sport. It's just them doing something for somebody else."
To date, Apollo has raised more than $260,000 for DanceBlue Marathon. At the conclusion of this year's marathon, an announcement will be made about the results of this year's fundraising efforts.
Community sponsors and supporters who have donated food toward this event include Subway, Domino's, Beef O' Brady's, Olive Garden, Little Caesar's, Ritzy's and Pizza Hut.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
