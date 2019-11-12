Apollo honors veterans in 16th annual ceremony

For most Americans, when the month of November comes to mind they think of Thanksgiving, Apollo High School Principal Rick Lasley said Monday during the school's 16th annual Veterans Day celebration.
"While that is not the reason that Veterans Day is celebrated in the month of November, it provides us a perfect opportunity to simply say thank you to all veterans who have served and who have dedicated their lives to preserve the freedoms that we all have today," he said.
Lasley went into details about the history of Veterans Day, and how and when it came to be celebrated at this time in the year.
In a press release in 1975, President Gerald Ford stated that commemorating Veterans Day on Nov. 11 is a matter of historic and patriotic significance due to it being Armistice Day, or when World War I ended.
With that in mind, Ford signed into law that Veterans Day would henceforth be celebrated on Nov. 11 from 1978 onward, Lasley said.
"For this reason, Nov. 11 was referred as Armistice Day and became the cause for a national celebration to honor not only the veterans of World War I, but all veterans who have served in any branch of our military services to preserve the freedoms that many Americans take for granted still today," he said.
The ceremony was particularly special this year as Apollo was honoring Col. Edgar Paul Jr., the director of the AHS Air Force Junior ROTC program, who is retiring after 27 years at the school. Paul, a native of Louisville, was commissioned as a 2nd lieutenant through AFJROTC in 1963 and completed his pilot training in 1964. He went on to log more than 8,500 flight hours, including more than 300 hours in combat during Vietnam. After more than 29 years in the U.S. Air Force, he retired in 1992 and immediately began teaching at Apollo.
Paul told the veterans in attendance that no one values their service and sacrifice like the Apollo family does. He said this was an emotional time for him, and he feels an overwhelming sense of pride, comfort and debt to be able to stand before the hundreds in the crowd.
He said throughout his life he has consistently been asked two questions in regards to his service -- how did military service change his thoughts about veterans, and how did service change his life.
His father and several of his uncles were drafted into World War II, so Paul grew up around veterans and he recalled celebrations when they returned from war.
"These events painted my picture for how I felt about veterans," he said. "I honored them, respected them, but didn't expect to be one."
He told the story of how he enlisted on a dare while in college and talked about friends that he knew who lost their lives while serving, which "shook me to my core."
He mentioned the difference in veterans returning from World War II and veterans returning from the Vietnam War, and said "we should never go back to the 1960s when the military wasn't respected."
"I'm proud of my service, proud to be an American, and proud to be a veteran," he said. "I pray we never forget."
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
