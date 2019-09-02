Apollo offering 4-year code pathway

Apollo High School is now offering a four-year code pathway for students interested in careers in computer science or to broaden their tech horizons.
The school has offered coding in past years, but it was geared more toward upperclassmen, according to Amanda Jerome, Daviess County Public Schools' college and career readiness coordinator. Now the school is offering coding classes for beginners so that students can start their high school careers with their pathways in mind.
Pathways, Jerome said, are more of a "streamlined" approach to student learning. Through a four-year pathway, students are able to accumulate credits toward specific areas of interest, like computer science.
"So the goal would be to get more of our students interested in computer science," she said, adding that careers could vary from entry-level to advanced, with many of them offering high-paying positions.
"After they complete this program they can go on to a technical school and further their education in coding or computer science."
Or, at the base level, they will have a general knowledge about coding, which is important in this age of technology, she said.
"It's become a very popular pathway and a very profitable pathway for students," she said. "More and more of our students are wanting to know more because computers are such a way of life."
Jonathan Leohr, an Apollo computer science and engineering teacher who also is the Apollo technology coordinator, said in a DCPS release that the school has been teaching computer science as early as the 1970s.
According to a website Leohr created to document the history of computer science offerings at Apollo, in 1974, then-teacher Ed Allen approached the AHS math department to inquire whether or not an introduction to computers course could be offered, with the first course offered the following year.
Leohr said he was thrilled to learn how long computer sciences have been taught at Apollo and how much the program has grown over the years. He said this new code pathway will begin with a basic introduction to programming, with students finishing their senior year with a capstone course.
Students will start with a strong foundation, which will grow into higher levels of learning, Leohr said, and they will learn as many as 12 coding languages and develop a senior year project.
"Students will develop projects ranging from small-scale phone apps all the way up to full-blown industry-level multi-user desktop or web applications that include relational databases," he said.
He is excited to "continue the tradition of leading the state in our commitment to preparing our students for the future in computer science and technology," he said.
Jerome said this pathway also aligns with the Kentucky Department of Education's new graduation requirements. She said this pathway is only for Apollo students, for now, but depending on its success it may be added to the district's Community Campus program, which will then open it up for area high school students.
"We are just trying to open up more options for Apollo students," she said.
To learn more information about the history of computer science at Apollo, visit http://ahscodepathway.weebly.com/history.html. To learn more information about the code pathway visit http://ahscodepathway.weebly.com/.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
