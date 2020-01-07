Apollo to show off engineering skills Friday during showcase

Dalton McCarty believes the things he has learned in his engineering classes at Apollo High School will help in his pursuits of an electrical engineering degree after he graduates in May, and he is excited to show them off Friday during the Daviess County Public Schools Engineering Academy Showcase.
McCarty, 18, will be among the students involved in the showcase that will take place from 8 to 9 a.m. and from 2 to 3 p.m. at Apollo, 2280 Tamarack Road. Some of the projects that will be shown include robotics and reverse engineering expertise. The showcase is open to the public, and school administrators and parents are also invited.
McCarty has participated in the engineering showcase for the past few years. Last year, he demonstrated the robot he and his teammates built during robotics club and later used to compete across the state. He may do the same this year, but said there is another project he was excited to share.
"This year I recreated the game Frogger," he said. "I'll be talking through that process and the project which I spent 12 weeks creating."
He likes the engineering showcase because it's a way for students to "show off" their skills to the "higher-ups," he said.
"It's a chance for us to show the community and those in the district how these programs are helping us," he said.
Jonathan Leohr, Apollo engineering and computer science teacher, said this is the third year the district has presented an Engineering Academy Showcase. It's a fun day for students and others in the community because, he said, there aren't many opportunities for engineering students to exhibit the skills they learn in the classroom.
It's different for a student involved in sports, he said, because parents can go to a game to cheer them on.
"Anything we can do to generate interest in our programs is always a plus," Leohr said.
He also said it's neat when the younger siblings of Engineering Academy students come to watch and get a sense of what goes on in the program.
Every year students in the principles of engineering class are tasked with creating a machine that sorts marbles using VEX robotics parts. Some of those machines will be demonstrated during the showcase, Leohr said.
"Throughout this project, students learn not only how to design, build and program, but also how to properly execute the engineering design process," he said. "Students are also learning how to create web pages in order to present their documentation."
The Daviess County Public Schools Engineering Academy is part of Community Campus, which meets at Apollo but is a partnership between DCPS, Owensboro Public Schools, Owensboro Catholic Schools, Hancock County Schools and Owensboro Community & Technical College.
For more information about the programs visit apollopltw.weebly.com.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.