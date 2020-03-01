First Baptist Church of Dawson Springs aimed to make Christ the target of children’s lives when they agreed to purchase equipment and seek registrants for Centershot Ministries, an outreach program that combines the Gospel with the sport of archery.
Every Thursday night since Jan. 16, children in grades 6 through 12 gather in a room in the fellowship hall of the church to listen to God’s word. Ryan Tolbert, Greg Coates, Sean Menser and Kyle Menser lead about 20-minute discussions based on the word in the Bible.
On Thursday night, the students read Romans 5: 6-11 (NIV): “You see, at just the right time, when we were still powerless, Christ died for the ungodly. Very rarely will anyone die for a righteous person, though for a good person someone might possibly dare to die. But God demonstrates his own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us. Since we have now been justified by his blood, how much more shall we be saved from God’s wrath through him! For if, while we were God’s enemies, we were reconciled to him through the death of his Son, how much more, having been reconciled, shall we be saved through his life! Not only is this so, but we also boast in God through our Lord Jesus Christ, through whom we have now received reconciliation.”
The passages for the night were meant to help the children learn more about making decisions. Ryan Tolbert said individuals can choose their friends and who to follow, but if they don’t choose to have Jesus in their heart, they won’t make it to heaven, no matter how good of a person they are.
“It’s in us to want to do wrong,” Sean Menser said. But the sacrifice Jesus made saves people from their sins, he added.
The choice to follow Jesus is so easy to make, Tolbert said.
The next passage was Ephesians 2:1-3 (NLT): “Once you were dead because of your disobedience and your many sins. You used to live in sin, just like the rest of the world, obeying the devil — the commander of the powers in the unseen world. He is the spirit at work in the hearts of those who refuse to obey God. All of us used to live that way, following the passionate desires and inclinations of our sinful nature. By our very nature we were subject to God’s anger, just like everyone else.” The chapter continues saying that although we are dead inside because of our sins, God is so merciful that he gives us life if we follow Him.
God gives humans an “out” when they are being tempted, Tolbert said.
“He will give you the opportunity to make a decision,” Menser said. There’s always a chance to turn back to God, he added.
The men encouraged the young people to make a decision to commit to Christ and to commit to changing into a person who is Christ-like. When temptations arise, decide to ask for help.
“It’s so simple,” Tolbert said. “We make it difficult.”
After reading Scripture, the group went to the gymnasium area of the hall to shoot bows and arrows. That night, it was girls against boys and the score would be counted as a group. The archers were also encouraged to shoot each arrow as close to their other arrows as they can. If their first shot was not where they wanted it to be, Menser told the shooters to adjust their aim and make the decision to center their shot.
The initial investment for targets, a backdrop sheet, bows, arrows, stands and other equipment was hefty for the church. Ministry volunteers attended National Archery in the Schools Program training and have taught the rules and given advice to the 20 children who signed up to be part of Centershot.
The program is open to students, both boys and girls, in grades 6 through 12. Those interested registered in mid- to late December and the first couple days of January. The cost was $50 for two eight-week sessions and included instruction, the use of equipment and a T-shirt.
The church’s pastor, Bro. Trent Keeton, said this was the first shot the church took at this program and future plans are not known at this time. He said he hopes the program continues to grow, especially since an archery team has been approved in the Dawson Springs Independent Schools district.
