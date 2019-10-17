Where have all the UFOs gone?
I used to get at least one call a year from somebody who said they had seen a UFO.
And most of them seemed like normal folks.
Of course, no one in an official capacity had ever seen anything that same night.
But I can't remember the last time I had a call like that.
Somebody suggested smartphones are to blame.
People today are too busy looking down to see anything up there.
The first UFO sighting I can find here was at 1 p.m. on Aug. 21, 1876.
That was more than 27 years before the Wright Brothers made their first flight.
But a lot of people on the streets of downtown Owensboro reported seeing a brightly twinkling "star" in the western skies, high above the horizon.
People gathered on Second Street, shading their eyes against the sun, trying to figure out what the object was.
It finally disappeared and everybody went back to work.
Then, at 10 a.m. on June 23, 1952, according to Air Force files, National Guard Lt. Col. O.L. Depp -- Johnny's grandfather -- reported two objects looking like giant soap bubbles, reflecting yellow and lavender colors, flying in formation over Owensboro for five seconds.
The National UFO Reporting Center has a lot of other sightings reported from Owensboro dating back to October 1974.
That report lists "roughly 13 lights in a triangle-shaped formation flying in a zig-zag pattern from north to south. ... (T)hey traveled from horizon to horizon in the matter of a few brief seconds."
One from 2006, says, "While driving on a clear night, I happened to look overhead and saw a black triangular craft having three lights. The lights were of an odd color, a pale yellow would be the best way to describe them."
But the reports aren't all in the past.
As recently as Sept. 13 of this year, someone reported seeing three orange balls flying in a triangle formation over Owensboro at 7 p.m.
So, I guess people are still seeing UFOs.
They're just not calling me.
