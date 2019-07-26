Area bus drivers get training on students' needs

For 13 years, Kim Welborn has been driving school buses.
"It's the most rewarding job I've ever done," Welborn said. "This type of job, you don't ever leave it. When we go home we think about our kids. We worry about our kids. A lot of people are just bus drivers. We're a whole lot more than that."
Welborn drives for Daviess County Public Schools. On Thursday, Welborn was joined by about 300 of her colleagues from DCPS, Owensboro Public Schools, and drivers from Hancock and McLean counties for an annual training session.
The focus of the training was on "Love and Logic" practices. These practices will help drivers and professionals identify different needs of students and respond to those needs in a positive way.
The training is being facilitated by DCPS District Social Worker Christina Dalton and Highland Elementary School Principal Leslie Peveler, according to a news rekease from DCPS.
Dalton said the key to "Love and Logic" is understanding the different trauma that students may face.
"We all carry those invisible backpacks (of trauma)," Dalton said. "But we don't always know how heavy some of those backpacks are."
Dalton said the world of bus drivers is changing, with students facing different types of trauma and more of it.
"There is so much more trauma that a child getting on your bus may have experienced (today) versus 20 or 30 years ago," Dalton said.
At Thursday's training, drivers received lessons both on "Love and Logic" and on trauma-based practices.
According to the release, trauma-based practices consist of ways that drivers and other personnel can help students who experienced traumatic events cope with their situations.
Downey Ward, DCPS director of transportation, said the training is mandated by state law.
There will also be training on Monday for health room assistants, the release said. This training will consist of the trauma-based practices on lessons that the bus drivers learned Thursday.
"The idea is for our caring adults to understand why kids may be behaving as they do, so we can respond appropriately to help with the underlying situation or concern, rather than just focusing on discipline for behaviors," said DCPS Public Information Officer Lora Wimsatt.
