Daviess County and surrounding counties are not yet through with snow and cold temperatures, as a second wave of winter weather is expected to hit the region Wednesday evening and last through Saturday.
Rick Shanklin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Paducah, said Tuesday that there is a 30-40% chance of precipitation in the county through Thursday, with roughly 4 inches of snowfall possible.
And temperatures are not expected to climb above freezing until at least Saturday.
This latest round of winter weather comes on the heels of the snow and freezing rain that created icy and dangerous driving conditions Monday.
Andy Ball, emergency management director for Daviess County, said Tuesday that he encourages area residents to make up an emergency kit for both their homes and vehicles to use in cold-weather emergencies.
“I was stationed in North Dakota when I was in the Air Force,” he said. “(The snow) could get pretty hefty up there and everybody had an auto kit, you didn’t even have to ask.”
Items that Ball recommends people include in their kits include blankets, coats, gloves, ear warmers or a sock cap, flashlights and batteries, candles and a lighter or matches, non-perishable snacks and water.
“If they want to expand on that, a small shovel in case they need to dig themselves out,” he said. “Maybe a bag of kitty litter or something to help with traction on the snow and ice.”
An emergency kit for use inside the home can include most of what Ball recommends for a car kit, but with the addition of necessary medication and anything that would be considered “life-sustaining.”
Daviess County Emergency Management has declared a “white flag” homeless cold weather emergency through Friday night, which means an emergency shelter will be open at Owensboro Christian Church on New Hartford Road if there are no beds at St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter and the Daniel Pitino Shelter.
Ball said six individuals sought shelter from the cold Monday night, in addition to two people on Sunday night. While it has not yet been necessary to establish additional overnight accommodations, if the need arises, Owensboro Christian Church would be used.
Ball said Daviess County Emergency Management primarily prepares for severe weather by reaching out to other area agencies to ensure they have the resources needed to do their jobs effectively.
“If not, then I reach out to neighboring counties and if they can’t assist, I reach out to Kentucky Emergency Management at the state Emergency Operations Center,” he said.
Regarding the public, Ball said Emergency Management mainly focuses on notifications through social media and its media partners to keep residents informed of any current situation.
One of those messages Ball said Emergency Management puts out to the public in conjunction with local law enforcement and other area agencies, and that is for drivers to stay off the roads if at all possible during severe weather.
Kentucky State Police Trooper Corey King, public affairs officer for KSP, said Tuesday that there were multiple accidents reported in the area as a result of this week’s winter storm.
“I know the sheriff’s department responded to some today about midday,” King said. “We got a whole host of slide-offs and wrecks and one or two injury wrecks.”
“It seemed like once that top layer of snow was off it exposed a lot of the slick ice,” he added. “We saw the majority of it on the U.S. 60 bypass and the Audubon Parkway.”
King echoed Ball’s ideas about a vehicle safety kit for winter weather driving, and encourages those that do not have to drive to try and stay off the roads during severe weather.
For those that plan on traveling, King advises letting someone know your planned route in case of an emergency.
“If you plan on traveling, let a loved one know your intended travel route and the reason is because any time we get a type of event like this we get the occasional overdue motorist complaint,” he said.
“If they were to tell us the route they planned on going we can retrace those steps and possibly locate you.”
Shanklin said that following the potential for additional snowfall this week, temperatures are expected to climb, possibly reaching the lower 40s by Sunday.
