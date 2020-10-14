When Daviess County moved into the COVID-19 Red Zone on the state incident rate map on Friday, the Owensboro Parks and Recreation Department moved quickly to suspend the use of facilities and programming.
A Red Zone rating means the county had at least 25 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 a day per 100,00 population, a metric that is averaged over the previous seven days.
As of Monday, those facilities have reopened and will be re-evaluated each Monday moving forward based on the county’s COVID-19 numbers, said parks Director Amanda Rogers.
The following city programs and facilities are reinstated:
Public sessions, ice skating lessons, private rentals, drop-in hockey and drop-in figure skating at Edge Ice Center.
Dugan Best Recreation Center, the adult softball league at Kentucky Legend Fields at Jack C. Fisher Park, and the fall adult volleyball league at the Owensboro Parks and Recreation Administrative Center will begin games again starting Monday.
The following sports organizations that are under contract or agreement with the city can resume practice and play:
Wester Cal Ripken Fall Baseball League, Eastern Cal Ripken Fall Baseball League, United Soccer (Thompson-Berry Park), Owensboro Catholic High School Soccer (Thompson-Berry Park), Owensboro-Daviess County Youth Football (Waymond Morris Football Complex), Owensboro Youth Hockey (Edge Ice Center). Owensboro Figure Skating Club (Edge Ice Center) and Brescia University Men’s Soccer Team (Thompson-Berry Park).
And for Daviess County Parks and Recreation, all programs and amenities have reopened as well.
Moving forward, the county and city parks departments will do as they have done throughout the pandemic and follow the same playbook to limit confusion, said county parks Director Ross Leigh.
“Like the city, the county will be re-evaluating every Monday as well,” he said. “The last thing we want to do is send mixed signals to the community or the organizations that we work with. As we have done throughout both the city and county parks departments will be on the same page.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.