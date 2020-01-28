When the Marilyn and William Young Foundation offered $1,000 to area schools to be put toward a service project, students at Foust Elementary School spoke up to their teachers about the gun violence around Owensboro and Daviess County in recent years.
For one student in particular, gun violence hits close to home.
Jerard Fountain’s father was shot and killed, so gun violence, and educating others about keeping safe, is something the 9-year-old is passionate about. He and other students at Foust used their grant money to design signs to deter violence, and those signs are being hung in every park in Owensboro.
“We are going to hang these signs up around the parks in Owensboro so that people hopefully can think first before they do,” Jerard said.
The Marilyn and William Young Foundation gave out 22 of the $1,000 grants to area schools to be used toward service projects for the community. All of those projects were celebrated Monday at the RiverPark Center.
Sara Hemingway, executive director of the Marilyn & William Young Foundation, said one of the organization’s strategies is to develop leadership within the community, from cradle to grave.
“We want to give opportunities for young children up to retirees to be leaders in our community,” she said.
She said that by providing students with the means to complete service projects helps them in their mission. It is her hope, and the hope of the foundation, she said, that these projects help plant a seed for lifelong community leadership.
“We hope they can replicate that throughout their whole life,” she said.
Melissa Embry, Daviess County Middle School algebra and pre-algebra teacher, saw first-hand how the grant planted the seed for change beyond the classroom.
Embry, who also sponsor’s the school’s National Junior Honor Society, said with the funding, the NJHS students decided to come up with a program that could benefit students within the school. The Fresh and Fabulous program involved providing students in need with hygiene products that were delivered anonymously and discreetly.
When the NJHS students finished the project, they decided to continue the gifts of hygiene, and a schoolwide hygiene product drive took place. With the items collected through that drive, two more hygiene care packages for DCMS students will be fulfilled.
“They also wanted to do a community hygiene program and go beyond our school,” Embry said. “So if we have enough left over, we would love to share that with the community.”
Embry said the school would never have been able to do the project without the help of the Marilyn & William Young Foundation. The money provided for the program would have pulled funds from elsewhere.
“So we were able to reach a population of students who were in need, who we otherwise wouldn’t have been able to help,” Embry said. “The kids never would have thought to continue the drive into the community if it hadn’t been for the initial opportunity to get started within our building.”
Emily McDaniel, 13, a seventh grader at St. Mary of the Woods School, completed a project along with other members of the school’s leadership team. They focused their attention on the Whitesville ballpark.
Students painted the dugout and concession stand, and have ordered a playset.
“There was just a dirt pile before that kids would play on,” Emily said. “We thought putting a playset in would be better for the little kids to play on.”
Emily said “it’s awesome” the grant was provided for them, and other students across Owensboro and Daviess County.
“We were able to do this for our community, and we think it will be well-appreciated in the community,” she said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.