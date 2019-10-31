Armory prepped for care package party

The gymnasium inside the Maj. Gen. (Ret) Dean Allen Youngman Owensboro National Guard Readiness Center was being prepped Wednesday for Saturday’s care packaging party that will take place from 8 a.m. to noon.
Local schools were recruited to collect care package items for the 170 soldiers from the 206th Engineer Battalion who were deployed to the Middle East in late July. They were sent to the U.S. Central Command Area of Operations to conduct construction missions in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.
The care package program was initiated by the Spc. Brandon Scott Mullins Memorial Foundation.
Cathy Mullins, foundation president, said schools within Daviess County were asked to adopt individual soldiers and gather custom-tailored items for them along with adding cards to make it more personal.
“This is connecting people who don’t know each other and that’s a beautiful thing,” Mullins said. “Most of these kids do not know these soldiers.”
Along with the schools, residents and community organizations can drop off items that can be added during the four-hour packing party.
Mullins said she would welcome anyone who wanted to contribute to the cause. In addition to any donations, postage would also be required.
She added that help is also needed for boxing up the items to be shipped off.
“Some of the (soldiers’) families are coming in, too,” Mullins said. “They’re using this as a rallying point. They haven’t gotten together since the deployment.”
Hygiene products are the main items in short supply. But also nonperishables such as beef jerky are popular food items requested.
Sgt. First Class Scott Wallace, who oversees Owensboro’s armory, said having individual packages ensures soldiers have their needs met.
Wallace added that it takes between two to four weeks for the packages to reach the soldiers in the Middle East.
“Depending on where you’re at, it means a lot,” Wallace said. “They’re having problems getting supplies to certain areas. … They don’t get a lot in the shipments and when they do, there are a bunch of soldiers there so it’s first come first serve. But when we’re sending them directly to our guys, it gives them the resources they need.”
The soldiers are expected to return to Owensboro late spring or early summer of 2020.
That means they’ll be away during the upcoming Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.
Wallace, who has experienced his own deployment during the holidays, said it can be difficult being away at that time of year.
“It stinks because you’re away from family but they’re a family of their own,” Wallace said. “…It’s one thing to be gone but when certain holidays hit you feel it a little bit more.”
A second care package initiative is being planned for February or March of next year.
Mullins said donations for the soldiers can also be dropped off at the Daviess County Clerk’s Office anytime.
“If people were unable to donate this time, we’re going to do it again,” Mullins said.
For more information about the foundation and this program, go to kentuckyremembers.org.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
