Bus driver Ronnie Brown and his bus monitor Melody Langley were excited for the last day of school.
With several pizzas and drinks, the two of them would surprise their John Hardin High School students Thursday as they concluded their school year on Bus No. 0707.
As students walk on, Brown smiles and talks to the students, exuding an energy that seems to fill the school bus.
Brown has been working as a bus driver for four years. Langley has been the monitor for Brown for the past school year.
Langley said the job with Brown is fun and, even though she has to get up at 5 a.m., she said she doesn’t dread it.
“It’s never a dull moment with Ronnie and I can say that for sure. He is just a lot of fun. He’s always laughing and smiling, and got the best smile on his face,” Langley said. “He’s really a good person.”
Originally from Louisville, Brown currently lives in Elizabethtown. Along with bus driving, he also works at Sam’s Club, and has been doing so the past three years.
When Brown turned 62 years old, he said he remembers driving past a Hardin County Schools banner advertising the school system was hiring for bus drivers. With he saw that, he decided to apply. He is now 66-years-old.
While he said that driving a bus is not for everybody, he said he has heard people say that they don’t want to drive a school bus specifically because they don’t want to deal with other people’s children. He views it more simply.
“You respect them and they respect you,” he said. “It’s not rocket science.”
When he first started, he was a thrown off with the fact that some more rural parts of the county have no street signs, which can be difficult to maneuver.
He also said the timing of bus stop departures and arrivals also can be difficult. He said this school year he has had break downs, which can make students upset. However, he said it’s all part of the job.
“You do what you can to alleviate aggravation,” he said.
Patty Foote this school year has been helping her grandchildren, Benjamin and Alice, get on the school bus in the morning because their parents have work early in the morning.
She said early on, she knew she could trust Brown and Langley with her grandchildren. She said she felt that Brown would be able to keep them safe.
She recounts one story in which Alice had to use the restroom. Because they’re one of the last stops, Brown and Langley went to Chick-fil-A to use their restroom, and then called Foote to let her know.
“And from that moment on, I brought them doughnuts every single Tuesday,” she said.
Brown is a U.S. Army veteran. After graduating high school in Louisville, he went straight into the military, and was in it for a total of six years. He was stationed at Fort Hood in Texas.
He then also was in a few National Guard units, including in Elizabethtown, Louisville and Indiana.
For now, Brown said he’s going to keep driving the school bus for as long as he can. For the past four years, he has been driving the same one. Brown said his favorite part of the job actually is driving the bus itself.
“Me and this bus, we have an agreement. We want to stay here until the wheels fall off of her or me,” he said.
Andrew Harp can be reached at 270-505-1414 or aharp@thenewsenterprise.com.
