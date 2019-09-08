Two suspects were arrested Saturday night in the Sorgho area, after stealing a vehicle during a robbery in the city.
Officer Andrew Boggess, public information officer for the Owensboro Police Department, said OPD received a call of a robbery at 6:21 p.m. at Wesleyan Park Plaza. In a message, Boggess said the victim reported being robbed at gunpoint, with two suspects taking the victim's wallet and vehicle.
The vehicle was located about an hour later on Kentucky 1554, Boggess said. A perimeter was set up in the area, and OPD officers and Daviess County sheriff's deputies, including a K-9 unit began a search.
The two suspects were apprehended around 8 p.m. and taken into custody.
OPD was still investigating the incident Saturday night.
