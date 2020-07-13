The Owensboro Regional Farmers Market, Owensboro Arts Guild and Owensboro Health are joining forces to bring an Art+Food+Health event to the community.
OH and the market are handling the food and health aspect of the July 18 event, with the guild providing art demonstrations.
The guild was established in 1962 and became incorporated as a nonprofit in 1969 with the intent of bringing together local and regional artists to create a community of like-minded people working in different artistic mediums. The 65-member group, prior to COVID-19, met every second Tuesday to share in live demonstrations and share their own respective talents and work, said guild vice president Sarah Wilson.
“During the pandemic, we have been holding Facebook Live meetings and participating in live demonstrations,” she said. “We all work in various mediums and work to inspire one another through our different techniques.”
From 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., the guild will host a booth at the farmers market displaying the works of its members, coupled with two live demonstrations, Wilson said.
“It will be a small booth exhibit,” she said. “We’ll be showcasing the work of our members ranging from paintings (and) sculpture to jewelry.”
Wilson, along with fellow guild member Joni Heep, will spearhead the live demonstrations, Wilson said.
“Joni will be doing a live palette knife demonstration from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., and I’ll be doing an acrylic paint demonstration from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.,” she said.
Wilson hopes this will not be the only time the guild has a presence at the market this year, as it prepares for its 59th annual juried show next year and hopes to undertake a mural project under the Glover H. Cary “Blue” Bridge adjacent to Second Street, she said.
“Our big project is working the mural downtown,” she said. “We have our proposals into the city and are waiting to hear if our designs were accepted. Our goal is to do a 28-by-11-foot mural under the Blue Bridge. If it is approved, the mural will be Owensboro-themed and represent some aspect of who we are as a city.”
The guild’s booth will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. July 18 at the Owensboro Regional Farmers Market. Those interested in joining the guild can inquire at the booth.
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.