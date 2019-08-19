Art museum opens new exhibit at EDC gallery

An exhibition of the photography of Owensboro artist Wendell Thompson will open Thursday in the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art's Satellite Gallery in the offices of the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp. on the second floor of the Commerce Center, 200 E. Third St.
A public reception is planned for 4:30 p.m. that day.
"We developed that as a satellite gallery downtown 10 or 12 years ago," Mary Bryan Hood, the art museum's director, said recently. "We have rotating exhibits there, offering art for sale. One of our long-range plans was to develop a gallery downtown and this was available. It was a good opportunity in a good location."
Most people probably don't know the gallery is there.
But Hood said, "Industrial prospects will see it and get a good impression of Owensboro. There are a lot of meetings there and people who attend them see the art."
Brittaney Johnson, who became president of the EDC in November, said this is the first exhibit in the gallery since she came to Owensboro.
But she said people can stop by during office hours -- 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday -- to look at the art.
"We have meetings here every day," she said. "Several people at those meetings have looked at the photographs already."
Thompson, who lives in Thruston, has been a photographer for five decades.
He's a former board member and a life member of the Kentucky Professional Photographers Association and was one of the founders of the Owensboro Photography Club.
Thompson has taught black-and-white photography at Brescia University and operated a local portrait and commercial studio for several years.
Some of Thompson's photos are in the permanent collection of the fine art museum.
The exhibition will remain on display through the end of the year, Hood said.
In 2006, the art museum opened the gallery in the EDC offices.
"Using our reception and conference areas to display these wonderful paintings speaks volumes to our visitors about the importance of the arts to greater Owensboro," Helen Mountjoy, who was then the executive vice president of the EDC, said at the time.
Four years later, a story about an exhibit of the works of Owensboro artist Dan J. Welsh said it was the sixth exhibition in the new gallery.
In 2016, an exhibition of the works of local artists Joe Overby and Todd Derr was featured there.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
