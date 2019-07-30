Brandon Vanderver is bringing his American Indian Artifact Show to the Owensboro Convention Center this weekend for the third time.
"It's hard to tell how many people we had last year," he said Tuesday. "The show is free, so it's hard to keep track. But there were several hundred."
The show opens at noon on Friday and runs through Sunday.
Vanderver said vendors have rented more than 400 tables in the 45,000-square-foot room.
"They're coming from Wisconsin, Florida, New York and several states," he said.
In the past, some of the artifacts have been at least 12,000 years old, Vandever said.
Some items are just for show.
But some are for sale or trade.
Vanderver said people can also sell their artifacts to dealers or get a free estimate of their value.
So far, he said, there haven't been any unusual items brought in for evaluation.
"It's mostly arrowheads and axe heads" that people bring in to be evaluated, Vanderver said.
Prices of artifacts haven't changed much in recent years, he said.
Vanderver, who said he's been a collector for more than 20 years, said the number of collectors in the region is about the same as it's been for years.
"Some people start collecting," he said. "But others drop out."
Some vendors will be displaying and selling coins, knives, antique guns and swords, Vanderver said.
He said he used to attend the Indian Artifacts Show that Kathy Pohl Finley of Cannelton, Indiana, had at the Executive Inn Rivermont for 28 years.
But the Executive Inn closed in 2008.
When the convention center opened five years ago, Vanderver decided it was time to bring an artifact show back to town.
Even after more than a century of artifact collecting in the United States, it's still possible to find arrowheads lying on the ground, Vanderver said.
Hours are from noon to 6 p.m. on Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 8 a.m. to noon on Sunday.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
