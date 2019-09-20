Arts festival returns to Daviess County Public Library

After three years at Town Square Mall, the Daviess County Public Library Art and Music Festival is coming back to where it all began -- the library.
The festival, from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, is celebrating its fifth year and promises a veritable cornucopia of local talent, and includes food, artwork and music, said Leeza Dukes, event coordinator.
"The festival started at the library," she said. "While construction was happening, we moved the festival to the mall where it was held for three years. This year will be a triumphant return to the library. In the past, we have averaged roughly 400 people each year, but this year I wouldn't be surprised if we get around 1,000 because the library is in a better location and we are offering such a unique experience."
Families and art lovers will be able to appreciate an eclectic mix of local artisan's wares ranging from painting, welding, stained glass and more, she said.
"It will be an exciting day," she said. "We have numerous return artists -- iArt Studios, Rex Robinson Visual Art Center, Sean Wallace Windows of Opportunity as well as Michael Cantrell, comic artist. I am also very excited that Beyond Blu will be joining us again for their fifth year. City Commissioner Pamela Smith-Wright will speak at noon and for those that wish to come earlier, Sean Wallace will provide a Git Rippt from10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., followed by a yoga demonstration by Alicia Watts of the Yoga Loft at 11 a.m."
The family-centric festival will have competitions in both adult and children's art categories, face painting and T-shirt design, as well as various popular cartoon guests courtesy of T.D.s Tuff Decisions. The ebb and flow of the festival is in tune with the library's continuing arts programs, she said.
"If you look at the calendar, the library has numerous opportunities for members of the community to enrich themselves and grow in the arts year-round," she said. "What will be different from years past is that we will be able to do more activities at the library and the community will be able to enjoy a variety of mediums as opposed to one specific focus. We are going to have a good time. We are back at the library and the party is on."
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.