At 13, Bell making strides in bluegrass

Mackenzie Bell, a 13-year-old Ohio County fiddle player, dreams of playing her fiddle on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry someday.
And her teacher, Randy Lanham, believes she'll achieve that goal -- and more.
"She's exceptional," he said. "Her drive to become a great fiddle player is one of the strongest I've ever seen. She works harder than any student I've had. She's earned everything she's getting."
Lanham added, "I think she's ahead of where I was when I was 13."
That was back when he was competing against other young fiddle players in contest around the country.
One of those fiddle players was Alison Krauss, who went on to become a major star in bluegrass.
"I never beat her," Lanham said. "It drove me crazy."
Lanham won the 1991 Kentucky state fiddle championship, moved to Nashville at age 19 and went on to play fiddle with such country singers as Clay Walker, Wade Hayes, Tracy Lawrence and Tanya Tucker and to tour with George Strait, Brooks & Dunn, Alan Jackson and Faith Hill before he decided to get off the road and come home to Daviess County.
Mackenzie, he said, could do all that and more.
She was born in Guatemala and adopted by Arnold Freeman Fleener of Ohio County when she was 7 months old.
Growing up near Rosine, the hometown of Bill Monroe, "The Father of Bluegrass Music," has helped shape her.
"I've always been around music," Mackenzie said. "One of my friends played the fiddle and I wanted to. I started taking lessons from Wendell Snodgrass when I was 8."
Mackenzie later enrolled in the music program at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, where Lanham is education director.
That's when she started taking private lessons with him.
Mackenzie said her first public performance, when she was 9, was at Mount Vernon Baptist Church in Butler County.
She also began to play at the Rosine Barn in Ohio County.
In 2017, Mackenzie met Charlie Daniels, one of country music's best-known fiddle players, when he performed in Beaver Dam.
She played a song -- "Old Joe Clark" -- for him.
Daniels gave her one of his bows and told her to use it when she plays the Grand Ole Opry.
She's using the bow now, but plans to use it if she does get invited to the Opry.
"She's played the Station Inn in Nashville," Lanham said. "She's getting closer to the Opry."
Mackenzie played with the Grascals in 2018 and was part of the on-board entertainment on a Bluegrass and Classic Country Music Cruise to the Bahamas on the Royal Caribbean.
Recently, she won the Georgia state beginning fiddler (age 15 and under) title in competition there.
She also has two CDs out.
"It took me 30 years to get my first one," Lanham said.
Mackenzie has also written two songs -- "Angel Wing Waltz" and "Kitty Cat Blues."
She wrote the first when she was 11.
Mackenzie is a member of River City Strings, a local band formed through the Hall of Fame's music program.
Between the band and her solo dates, "I do 10 to 12 shows a month," she said. "And I practice two hours a day. I hope to play on big and small stages someday."
Lanham is confident that she will.
