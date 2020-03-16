OH has at least one person under investigation for coronavirus.
Dr. Francis DuFrayne, Owensboro Health chief medical officer, said there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Daviess County at this time.
At least one regional resident is under investigation.
“We do not have an answer,” DuFrayne said.
The test was sent to the state lab Monday morning. Because of the high volume of tests coming into the state lab, results may not be known for 48 hours.
So far, OH has tested about nine people for the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.