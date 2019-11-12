Atmos Energy reported an outage overnight Tuesday in the Stanley area.
The company said about 100 customers were without service.
Repairs have been made, Atmos said, and people should call 1-888-286-6700 to have service restored to their homes and let an Atmos service person relight their appliances.
