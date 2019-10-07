Atmos Energy is spending approximately $800,000 this fall and winter to replace 9,804 of aging steel pipe in central Owensboro.
The work is part of the utility's Pipeline Replacement Program, which the Kentucky Public Service Commission approved during Atmos' 2009 rate case.
The PSC gave Atmos 15 years to complete the project.
Last fall, the utility spent $1.1 million to replace 13,135 feet of aging steel pipes and 231 lines from houses to the street in western Owensboro in the Griffith Avenue-Carter Road area.
In May 2018, Atmos began work on replacing 3,090 feet of steel pipes in eastern Owensboro at a cost of $250,000.
And in the fall of 2017, it began replacing 19,273 feet in neighborhoods around Owensboro Health Healthpark.
The work that's beginning this fall includes pipe on Daviess Street, 17th Street, 18th Street, Cruse Drive, Allen Street, 19th Street and Frederica Street from Ford Avenue to 24th Street.
The current work will also replace 148 service lines -- from the street to houses.
"Atmos Energy is committed to the safety and reliability of our system," Kay Coomes, manager of public affairs for the utility, said Monday. "It's our number one priority."
She said that because of safety concerns, any meter that is currently on the public utility easement will be moved to the customer’s house.
The change will be made at no cost to the customer, Coomes said.
She said Atmos will work with local officials if road closures become necessary.
The project is expected to be completed in late February -- if there are no complications.
Atmos has customers in more than 1,400 communities in eight states.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
