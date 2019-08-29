Sheriff's deputies from Daviess and Spencer counties apprehended a man and woman in Spencer County on Wednesday evening who were in a vehicle that fled from an attempted abduction at Colony Mobile Estates.
Major Barry Smith, chief deputy for the Daviess County Sheriff's Department, said the incident began at 5 p.m. when deputies received reports of the attempted abduction at the mobile park, which is on Keenland Parkway.
Smith said deputies located the vehicle, a van, believed involved and attempted to pull it over, but the van's driver drove away and drove over the William Natcher Bridge into Spencer County.
Once in Indiana, Spencer County sheriff's deputies joined the chase. A short time later, the driver stopped in a field just south of AK Steel, and two men attempted to flee the van on foot, Smith said.
One of the men who attempted to flee was apprehended. Smith said. Also inside the vehicle were a woman and two children, who were taken into custody.
No was was actually abducted from the mobile home park. Smith said deputies do not know the relationship between the intended victim and the alleged abductors.
Major Bill Thompson, head of investigations for the Daviess sheriff's department, said the woman taken from the van complained of an injury, and she and the children were taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Thompson said the woman tried to leave the hospital with the children and was stopped by a deputy.
Deputies from the agencies had set up a perimeter and conducted a search Wednesday evening. The Indiana State Police sent a helicopter to assist the search, which searched without success for about 45 minutes. The search was being called off shortly before 9 p.m. Smith said.
Thompson said a detective was meeting with the victim to determine the nature of the incident.
The names of the people apprehended had not been releases as of Wednesday night. Charges were still pending.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.