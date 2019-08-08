First-day attendance was mostly stable in local parochial schools and in public schools in McLean, Muhlenberg and Ohio counties on Wednesday.
"It was fantastic," David Kessler, superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Owensboro, said Wednesday. "We're off to a great start."
He said 13 of the 17 schools in that district, which stretches from Paducah to Hardinsburg, opened Wednesday.
The other four open on Thursday, Aug. 8.
Districtwide, Kessler said, there were 2,791 students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.
In Daviess County's seven schools, he said, there were 1,632 students.
That was down less than a half of 1% from last year, Kessler said.
All the schools in rural Daviess County saw increases, he said.
Ashley Troutman, McLean County Public Schools assistant superintendent, said things ran smoothly for students’ first day back.
The district reported 1,450 students enrolled on the first day, which Troutman said is where the district was at the end of the last school year.
“We didn’t gain or lose any students as far as numbers are concerned,” he said. “Our superintendent (Tommy Burroughs) has been in every school this morning, and he reported that the school year is off to a smooth start.”
Troutman, who is also the district’s transportation director, said no issues were reported for the ride to school that morning.
Carla Embry, community relations specialist for Muhlenberg County Schools, said, "We are down some students from last year. Our total today is 4,411 compared to 4,479 on the first day last year."
Superintendent Robby Davis said, "Everything seems to be running smoothly for a first day. Our staff attended a powerful opening day event yesterday and was challenged to 'make a difference' this school year."
He said, "With lots of attention placed on soft skills last year, our staff did an incredible job impressing them upon our students.This year's challenge is to focus on the mental fitness of our students. We know that mental health issues continue to rise, and we want our students to know we are here for them."
"So far, so good," Seth Southard, superintendent of Ohio County schools, said Wednesday. "Everything went really well today. We're off to a good start."
The school system had expected 4,070 students -- about the same as last year.
The actual first day attendance was 4,050, Southard said.
"But we had several parents call and say they were still on vacation," he said. "Their kids should be here tomorrow or Friday. I think we'll get to 4,070."
Enrollment figures won't be official for several weeks.
Hancock County students return for classes on Aug. 14.
Messenger-Inquirer reporter Bobbie Hayse contributed to this story.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
