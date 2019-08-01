Attorney General candidate Cameron announces creation of law enforcement council

Kentucky Republican Attorney General candidate Daniel Cameron came to the Owensboro riverfront on Wednesday to announce the creation of a law enforcement advisory council that will communicate the needs of law enforcement agencies to his campaign.
Cameron was surrounded by members of the council, some of whom were in town for the Kentucky Chiefs of Police conference at the Owensboro Convention Center.
Cameron, who is running for the office against Democrat Greg Stumbo, said he will keep the council in place if elected and will use the council's advice to provide resources to law enforcement agencies, particularly by helping agencies combat drug trafficking.
The council includes two Daviess County members, Jailer Art Maglinger and Major Barry Smith, chief deputy for the sheriff's department.
"I got into this race with the very simple message that the office of Attorney General must reclaim its place as chief law enforcement officer of Kentucky," Cameron said during a noon presentation.
The purpose of the council will be to provide the Attorney General's Office with connections "with law enforcement across the commonwealth of Kentucky," so the agencies can tell him how the Attorney General's Office can assist them, Cameron said.
A Hardin County native, Cameron was a law clerk for U.S. District Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove, later worked as legal counsel for U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell and was in private practice at two firms in Louisville. Cameron said his Washington connections could help the Attorney General's Office secure federal funding for state law enforcement agencies.
Cameron said a focus would be on helping agencies combat drug trafficking so "the drug cartels know Kentucky is no longer open for business.
"I got into this race because I feel this is a job worth having," Cameron said. "It's a job that should not be utilized as a stepping stone to the governor's office."
Other attorneys general in other states stay in office for more than one term, Cameron said.
"There needs to be continuity in this office," Cameron said. " .... Once you've made that commitment, you free yourself up to be an advocate" for the state, he said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
