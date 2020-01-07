Attorneys for Daniel Scott Neal, the former Hancock County High School teacher and track coach sentenced to prison last year on charges of possession of child pornography, want Neal to be released from incarceration.
On Monday, Neal's attorneys argued that Neal deserves to be released on shock probation, which is when a person convicted of a crime who is eligible can be released after serving only as little as 30 days of their prison sentence.
Neal's attorneys argued Neal was deserving of being released, and he had suffered serious health problems that were keeping him under constant medical care at the Daviess County Detention Center.
But the assistant Commonwealth's Attorney who handled the prosecution argued releasing Neal would undermine the seriousness the conviction.
Neal, 49, of the 700 block of Walnut Park Drive, was found guilty in July of 12 counts of possession of material depicting a sexual performance by a minor. The jury recommended Neal receive a two-year sentence on each charge, with the charges to run consecutively for a total of 24 years in prison. But the charges are Class D felonies and cannot be stacked for more than a 20-year sentence.
Wesley Milliken, one of Neal's attorneys, told Circuit Judge Lisa Payne Jones that Neal had no criminal history prior to the indictment.
The case took seven years to go to trial, Milliken said. "He was (out) on bond the entire time."
Neal was employed while he was awaiting trial.
"Scott is educated. He can immediately reenter the workforce," Milliken said.
Neal, Milliken said, also has the support of family members and several people have written letters in support of his release.
"These (letters) are from former students, former athletes he'd coached," Milliken said.
He also said no students had made any allegation that Neal had made sexual advances toward them.
"Somebody would have come forward and made some allegation" in the years the case took to go to trial if there had been an allegation to make, Milliken said. "But there was nothing but glowing recommendations" from the former students, he said.
"He helped people get into college and pursue their dreams," Milliken said.
Neal had been assessed by Pretrial Services and was judged to be low risk for a new sexual offense, Milliken said.
In the years since the indictments were issued, Neal suffered congestive heart failure. Since being convicted in July, Neal has been in the jail's infirmary, Milliken said.
"I have no doubt in my mind this man could successfully complete any term of probation" if released from incarceration, he said.
Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Mike Van Meter said the jury who heard the case decided Neal deserved to go to prison.
"The fact of the matter is he was found guilty by a Daviess County jury in July," Van Meter said. The jury recommended Neal serve 24 years in prison. "I think that tells more than letters from family members and friends of Mr. Neal."
A sex offender evaluation found Neal would not benefit from sex offender counseling because "he was a non-admitter" who never admitted guilty after being convicted, Van Meter said.
"Certainly, shock probation would ultimately depreciate the serious nature of these crimes," Van Meter said. Possession of child pornography is not a victimless crime, he said.
"Every time these images are view by someone ... these children are victimized all over again," Van Meter said.
Jones said she would review the file and letters before making a ruling.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
