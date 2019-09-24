The Aubrey's Song Foundation will host a volunteer training session at 6 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Logsdon Community Center, 2400 Friendship Drive.
The foundation's mission is to create awareness about eating disorders.
Training will cover the foundation's history, eating disorders, positive body image and how to communicate the Aubrey's Song message through school and community presentations.
A light meal is planned for 5:45 p.m. Training begins at 6 p.m.
Registration is required by Oct. 20. To register, visit Aubrey's Song Facebook page or email Carolyn Ferber at carolynf@aubreyssong.org.
