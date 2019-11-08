Aud opening new business, Midtown Music, on Saturday

In September, Gordy Wilcher announced that he was closing Gordy's Owensboro Music Center, 1303 Breckenridge St., after nearly 46 years in business.
And Drew Aud, who had worked for Wilcher for the past five years as manager and instrument technician, saw a chance to start his own business.
Wilcher said at the time that Aud would "carry on the legacy."
Saturday, Aud will open Midtown Music at 2125 Triplett St., next door to Deloris' Cafe.
"We're not affiliated with Owensboro Music Center," Aud said. "But we'll be offering many of the same services."
That includes music lessons.
Aud, who plays in the band Insulated, said he started taking electric guitar lessons at Owensboro Music Center when he was 8 years and later took acoustic guitar lessons there.
The lessons paid off.
Insulated has taken the local musicians to Key West and New Orleans, "but we mostly play here, Evansville, Henderson and southern Illinois," Aud said.
"We'll have a lot of the same teachers and students that were at Gordy's," he said. "We look forward to helping these students out."
Aud said he'll have a bluegrass music teacher at Midtown Music.
And, he said, "we'll be having a monthly bluegrass jam that we're inviting people to."
A date will be announced later, Aud said.
The new 2,500-square-foot store offers electric and acoustic guitars, amps, custom built guitars, accessories, sound installation, repairs, strings and gear rental.
Aud said his staff includes Ryan Clark, an instrument technician, and Brandon Crawford, technician/sales.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
