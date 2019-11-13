Audubon Area Community Care Clinic moves

As planned, Audubon Area Community Care Clinic has moved from the Wendell Foster campus to the second floor of the Bridgewater Medical Center, 750 Salem Drive.
In July 2017, the clinic opened at East Ninth and Center streets on the southeast corner of Wendell Foster's campus. Growth prompted the recent move.
AACCC's unique patient count grew from 123 during its first six months of operation to 573 last year. Two months ago, the 2019 patient count already stood at 563.
Likewise, Wendell Foster officials razed the All-Faith Chapel earlier this year to make way for a $3.5 million outpatient therapy facility, and officials hope to build a new dietary, inventory and laundry facility in the future.
AACCC started moving from the Wendell Foster campus on Oct. 30. The clinic closed for three days during the move. During that time, the clinic's call center, which answers after-hours calls, contacted medical providers and staff when needed.
The clinic started seeing patients at the Salem Drive location on Nov. 4, said Samantha Taylor-Kaai, clinic program director.
In its former location, the clinic had 3,800 square feet. By comparison, the second floor suite at the Bridgewater Medical Center offers 5,200 square feet. With the move, the clinic's exam rooms doubled from three to six.
"Overall, the move has been a fantastic step in the growth plan for the Audubon Area Community Care Clinic," Taylor-Kaai said. "The providers and staff are thrilled with the amount of space we have in our new facility and the ability to have more room to accommodate more patients from Owensboro and the surrounding areas."
Over time, the clinic has increased its staff and medical providers and added services. AACCC provides behavioral health and substance use disorder treatment. Earlier this year, the clinic started offering hepatitis C treatments.
"The move to the new location has come at the perfect time as the clinic is now a fully certified 'vaccinations for children' location, which will allow us to provide childhood immunizations for ages 2 and up. With the addition of more space and this new certification, the clinic anticipates being able to serve a larger amount of the pediatrics population in Owensboro and their families," Taylor-Kaai said.
Also, AACCC recently earned a $167,000 integrated behavioral health services funding award from the Health Resource Services Administration. Those funds will be used for psychiatric nurse practitioner services that will provide behavioral health treatment, substance use disorder treatment and behavioral health medication management services. The clinic is trying to recruit a provider who could begin work by April 2020, Taylor-Kaai said.
She praised city officials for locating a bus stop in front of the Bridgewater Medical Center to accommodate patients who rely on the public transit system.
To date, patient responses regarding the new location have been "extremely positive," Taylor-Kaai said.
In the near future, Taylor-Kaai plans to announce the date for an open house at the new location, and she expects to announce expanded hours of operation after the first of the year.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
